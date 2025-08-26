WinZO launches global short drama championship

New Delhi: WinZO, India’s homegrown interactive entertainment platform, has announced the launch of the WinZO short drama championship, a global competition designed to give microdrama creators an international stage and audience.

The winners will receive production deals and full sponsorship to commission their projects, along with long-term partnerships to produce original content for WinZO TV, the company’s microdrama platform. Participants will also have the opportunity to reach WinZO’s 250 million-strong global user base and gain visibility at key events. Submissions will be judged on originality and storytelling strength, with final winners selected through audience engagement metrics.

“At WinZO, we’ve always believed that India’s cultural capital is its greatest export. We built WinZO as a platform to democratise opportunities for creators, first in gaming, and now in storytelling. India has the talent, artistry, and scale to lead the global microdrama revolution. Our job is to empower them with the stage, the tools, and the audience,” said Paavan Nanda, Co-Founder, WinZO.

The launch of WinZO TV on August 24, 2025 extends the company’s activities from gaming to mobile-first, vernacular storytelling. The Short Drama Championship will feature microdrama content from a range of creators, offering financial support and visibility to participants.