Waves OTT to stream DFB-Pokal semi-final and final matches

New Delhi: Waves OTT has continued its partnership with DFB-Pokal, to stream semi-final matches live on April 2 and April 3, followed by the grand finale on May 24, 2025.

The OTT platform also streamed the quarter-final matches of the tournament.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, stated, "This collaboration with DFB not only brings top-tier football action to Indian audiences but also opens doors for our young footballers to gain international exposure. By integrating high-quality content with grassroots development, we are fostering a stronger football culture in India and providing our youth with unprecedented global opportunities."

Holger Blask, Managing Director, DFB GmbH and Co. KG, added, “We are extremely proud and excited about this groundbreaking cooperation with Prasar Bharati. Their unparalleled free-to-air reach through Waves and DD Sports sets the cornerstone of DFB’s strategy to democratise the DFB-Pokal. With its truly aspirational character and many David vs Goliath moments, the DFB-Pokal fits perfectly to the Indian football fans.”

To strengthen Indo-German football ties, a letter of exchange was signed between DFB and Prasar Bharati. This collaboration will also pave the way for an India-wide Under-17 talent search tournament, where 20 young players will be selected for an exclusive training program in Germany, facilitated by DFB and its partner Brand Next.

An exclusive contest has also been launched, with two Indian fans winning an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany for the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin. Participants have to download the Waves OTT app, watch the DFB-Pokal semi-final matches and answer questions.

The winners will be announced during the last semi-final match.

Waves OTT will also feature a DFB-Pokal tutorial series, providing users with historical insights, archival footage, and expert analysis to understand the tournament.