Virat Kohli removes all ads from his Instagram post section

Mumbai: World’s third most popular sportsman and Asia’s most followed Instagram user Virat Kohli caught the attention of millions upon removing ads from his posts feed.

The numerous promotional posts, paid partnerships and advertisements have now been moved to the reels section. With 271 million followers, this news has made headlines as it attracts mixed reactions from fans across the globe.

The news comes months after Kohli’s announcement that Sporting Beyond will be representing his business interest, which means this could just be a strategic social media move.

Posts related to Kohli’s personal brands and investments such as One8 Commune chain of restaurants stayed put, highlighting the fact that the sportsman wishes to keep the paid and personal partnerships strategically segregated.

However, no official statement has been made on this yet.