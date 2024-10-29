Vi adds Sun NXT to its Movies, TV Plus and Lite pack

New Delhi: Vi has announced a partnership with OTT platform Sun NXT, that offers a library of South Indian movies, exclusive series, TV shows and Live TV in seven languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi.

Sun NXT’s premium content is now included in the Vi Movies & TV Plus & Lite pack. With this addition, users can access Sun NXT along with other OTT platforms.

With the partnership with Sun NXT, Vi users can explore a selection of regional films, shows, and popular titles on Sun NXT such as Rajnikanth's Annaatthe, Vijay’s Beast, Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, Doctor and Ravi Teja’s Eagle. Additionally, they will have access to TV shows in seven different languages, including popular shows like Kayal, Singapenne, Radha, Nandini ka Pratishod and Sant Gajanan.