US Justice Department demands Google sell Chrome browser to end search monopoly

New Delhi: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has escalated its antitrust actions against Google by filing a proposal to force the tech giant to divest its Chrome web browser.

This demand comes as part of a broader effort to dismantle Google's alleged monopoly over internet search following a landmark ruling earlier in August that declared Google's search practices as monopolistic.

The DOJ is not only targeting Chrome, which controls over 60% of the US browser market, but also hinting at potential further actions regarding Google's Android operating system. The government's position is that Chrome has been instrumental in perpetuating Google's dominance in search by providing a critical access point for its search engine.

The proposed remedies by the DOJ include:

- The outright sale of Chrome to break Google's control over this vital internet gateway.

- Prohibitions on Google re-entering the browser market for five years.

- Possible divestiture of Android if other measures fail to restore competition.

- A ban on Google entering into default search engine agreements with tech companies like Apple.

- Mandating Google to share search data and results with competitors to foster a competitive environment.

Google has met these demands with strong opposition, arguing that such measures would undermine user privacy, consumer choice, and could negatively impact the development of AI technologies. The company also contends that these actions might harm American innovation and competitiveness on a global scale.

This case, initially filed under the Trump administration and now pursued with vigour by the Biden administration, could reshape the landscape of internet services if Judge Amit Mehta rules in favour of these proposals. A hearing on these remedies is scheduled for April, with a final decision anticipated by August 2025. This legal battle marks one of the most significant antitrust challenges in the tech sector since the Microsoft case in the early 2000s.

The outcome of this case could potentially lead to a more fragmented tech market or encourage new players to enter the search and browser arenas, fundamentally altering how internet users engage with search engines and web browsers.