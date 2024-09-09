US judge to deliver punishment in Google antitrust case by Aug 2025

New Delhi: A U.S. federal judge said on Friday the method to deal with Google’s search engine market dominance will be decided by the date of August 2025. This is the beginning of a lawsuit that could shift Google and affect the competition of the internet.

An amendment filed to the antitrust case by Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court in D.C. asked the Justice Department and states to submit remedies by year-end, with a trial on the matter set for March or April. He noted that technological changes, such as AI chatbots from OpenAI and Microsoft, would be considered in this case.

In August, Judge Mehta declared that the ultimate search engine king is none other than Google, pointing to the unshared contracts with giant corporations like Apple. It is possible that the remedies for the case could include Google having constraints on the search engine on mobile devices along with the breakup of the company.

The Department of Justice is looking into the idea of creating a separate search business for Google, as well as other platforms it owns like Chrome and Android. Regarding the deals of Google with Apple and others the Judge said that they were the main reasons for his decision which caused the loss of competitors like Microsoft’s Bing.

However, the Justice Department lawyer, David Dahlquist, stressed out the necessity to bring to one’s notice fresh evidence pertaining to the law of buyer’s market future, on one hand, while on the other Google introduces prospective witnesses from OpenAI and Microsoft.