US antitrust trial takes aim at Google’s dominance in digital advertising

New Delhi: Alphabet's Google will go on trial a second time next week over antitrust allegations, with the U.S. Department of Justice pressing its case against the company's advertising practices, which it claims have harmed news publishers.

The case forms one front in the Biden administration's ongoing push against Big Tech and comes a month after a recent ruling found that Google had illegally monopolized online search.

The trial centers on Google's advertising tools, which take in more than 75% of its $307.4 billion revenue. Prosecutors say the company dominates ad markets by tying its tools for publishers and advertisers together in a way that unfairly keeps itself in the middleman position. A Justice Department win could trigger calls to break up Google.

Google denies the allegations, claiming its tools can be interoperable with others and face strong competition. The trial may hear from witnesses at firms such as Trade Desk and PubMatic, and news organisations such as News Corp and Gannett. Google says a breakup could stifle innovation and hurt small businesses.

The trial will also explore the impact of ad technology on the news business and include testimony from executives at Google, including Neal Mohan, chief executive of YouTube.