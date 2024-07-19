Ultra Music launches Rajasthani and Bhojpuri channels

Delhi: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media and Entertainment, has launched two new regional YouTube music channels Ultra Music Bhojpuri and Ultra Music Rajasthani.

Currently, each channel streams more than 25 songs with an annual target of releasing over 100 songs per channel. The Bhojpuri Channel alone releases an average of 3 new songs every week, featuring a mix of tunes in Bhojpuri, Awadhi, and Magadhi languages.

The genres range from Romantic, Orchestra, Vagdi, Jhumar, Lokgeet, Devigeet, and Ghazals, performed by singers like Pradip Ihabadi, Anamika Singh, Mamta Maurya, Chintu Sagar, Nisha Pandey, Anju Updhayay and many more.

For the upcoming festive season, Ultra Music aims to stream a variety of songs to celebrate various festivals and occasions, including Vivah Gari Geet, Sohar Geet, Chhath Puja, Parampara Lokgeet, Bhajans, and many more. Ultra Music Bhojpuri aims to stream a wide array of both traditional and modern music, covering folktales, weddings, romance, festivals, comedy, and more.

Rajat Agrawal, Director and Syndication Head of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, added, “It gives us immense pleasure to add 2 more platforms to our bouquet. Since our inception, it has always been our endeavour to provide tailor-made customized content solutions to our viewers. Our music team has conducted profound research before zooming down to roll out the music channels in these languages. All these 3 languages will gain tremendous traction from music lovers all over the world. Going ahead we will be launching more music channels in many other Indian languages too.”