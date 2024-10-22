Ultra Jhakaas, Marathi OTT platform, debuts its first original web series, ‘IPC’

New Delhi: Ultra Jhakaas, a Marathi OTT platform, has announced the premiere of its first original web series, ‘IPC’, on October 25.

This crime thriller which is inspired by true events is set against the backdrop of a small village in Konkan where the story begins with the brutal assault of a 20-year-old girl during the Shimga festival. This incident triggers a series of events that reveal chilling truths.

IPC features performances from an ensemble cast, including Kishor Kadam, Devika Daftardar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Abheney Saawaant.

With a new web series launching every month, Ultra Jhakaas aims to pioneer a fresh approach to storytelling in the regional OTT space and deliver high-quality, original Marathi content.

Rajesh Chavan, a national and international award-winning filmmaker and director of ‘IPC’, shared, “It’s a great honour to direct Ultra Jhakaas’ debut original series. IPC deals with a serious subject matter that requires delicate handling and a raw, unfiltered approach. The support from Ultra was crucial in bringing this intense story to life.”

Speaking on the release, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, said, “Ultra Jhakaas is dedicated to providing high-quality content for Marathi audiences. With the launch of a new Marathi web series every month, we’re expanding the horizon of storytelling for viewers in Maharashtra, across India, and providing global Marathi audiences with stories that resonate, entertain, and inspire. We aim to bring unique and diverse narratives to the forefront, and ‘IPC’ is the perfect example of that vision.”

The platform is available on Android, iOS, web, Android TV, Fire TV, Jio Store, and Cloud TV.