UK Competition Court rejects Google's challenge to £7bn consumer lawsuit

New Delhi: The UK Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has unanimously decided to allow a £7 billion consumer lawsuit against Google to proceed, dismissing the tech giant's attempt to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit, filed by consumer rights campaigner Nikki Stopford, accuses Google of abusing its dominant position in the search engine market to inflate advertising costs, which are then passed onto consumers. The claim includes allegations that Google forced Android phone manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and Chrome apps and paid Apple to keep Google as the default search engine on Safari.

Google had argued that the lawsuit was speculative and opportunistic, but the tribunal found that there was enough merit in the claims to warrant a full trial. This ruling adds to the mounting legal challenges facing Google, with ongoing scrutiny from antitrust regulators worldwide over its business practices.

The case could set a precedent for how tech giants operate in digital markets, potentially leading to significant compensation for UK consumers if the allegations are proven. Google has yet to comment officially on the decision but has previously defended its practices, stating that they benefit both users and businesses by providing free access to information.

This legal development comes at a time when discussions about tech monopolies and consumer rights are intensifying, with similar lawsuits and regulatory actions against Google and other tech companies being pursued globally.