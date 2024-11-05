Times Prime partners with American Express to launch premium lifestyle subscription service

New Delhi: Times Prime announced an exclusive partnership with American Express to launch "Ace by Times Prime," a super premium lifestyle subscription.

This service will be available to American Express premium and ultra-premium credit cardholders.

Ace by Times Prime is a new premium bundle that includes only top-tier subscriptions like Lionsgate, WSJ, Mint, Condé Nast, and more. Subscribers also enjoy special offers on luxury brands like Tata CliQ Luxury, Heads up For Tails, and AJIO Luxe, alongside services from Kama Ayurveda.

Members also receive VIP access to high-profile events, blending networking opportunities with cultural experiences.

Harshita Singh, Founding Business Head of Times Prime, said, "Our partnership with the iconic American Express Platinum Charge Card marks the launch of ‘Ace’ by Times Prime—an exclusive digital membership crafted for a discerning audience. As pioneers in the digital membership space, we are excited to elevate the experience for Amex users, delivering a curated blend of exclusive content, luxury brand access, and VIP experiences, all within one comprehensive package."