Tata Play Binge adds Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT to its platform

New Delhi: Tata Play Binge has onboarded WAVES, the OTT platform operated by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, further expanding its catalogue of digital content.

With this addition, Tata Play Binge users will have access to over 20,000 hours of content in 12 Indian languages, including classic titles such as Byomkesh Bakshi, Fauji, Hum Log, Buniyaad, and Circus, along with modern shows like Sarpanch Sahab, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, and Della Bella.

WAVES also offers live streaming of programming such as Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti from Ayodhya, Mann Ki Baat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a range of sporting events, including the Kabaddi World Cup, German football tournament DFB-Pokal, and the Hockey India League. The platform provides access to over 35 live TV channels, combining the broadcast model of television with the flexibility of on-demand streaming.

Speaking on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, “Tata Play Binge was created to make OTT content more accessible to every Indian, and our partnership with Prasar Bharti is a meaningful step in that direction. WAVES brings a rich archive of culturally rooted, inclusive, and diverse programming, much of it is timeless content that deserves a renewed audience. We’re proud to be the first platform bringing this treasure trove of stories into Indian homes, reinforcing the power of streaming to connect, entertain, and empower communities across the country.”

The WAVES platform blends traditional public broadcasting values with digital distribution, offering both archived and new content designed to reach a wide audience across age groups and regions.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, said, “WAVES was created to bring public service content into the digital age, to make it accessible and engaging for today’s audiences. This partnership with Tata Play Binge strengthens that vision. It brings together the credibility of Doordarshan with the reach and convenience of a modern streaming platform. Families, young viewers, and audiences across the country can now experience content that reflects our cultural depth and storytelling legacy, all in one place.”

WAVES’ onboarding brings the total number of integrated platforms on Tata Play Binge to over 30, which includes both premium and regional services. The partnership is designed to make Prasar Bharati’s content available through a single subscription via Tata Play Binge’s interface.

The service is available on large-screen devices including LG, Samsung, and Android smart televisions, as well as on the Tata Play Binge+ Android Set-Top Box, the Tata Play edition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on the web, providing multi-platform access for users.