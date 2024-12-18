Sun TV Network appoints Rakesh CK as Head of Sun NXT

New Delhi: Sun TV Network has appointed Rakesh CK as the new Head of Sun NXT, its streaming platform.

Rakesh shared the news about his appointment on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining Sun NXT, he served as EVP and Head of SVOD and Marketing at aha.

Before that, he held the position of VP and Business Director for WB, UP-Bihar, and the North East at Radio Mirchi.

Before transitioning to the media and entertainment industry, Rakesh gained experience in various sales roles at Airtel, Standard Chartered Bank, GE Capital, and Reliance Communications.