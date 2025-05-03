Streaming frees Indian storytelling from old formulas, say creators at WAVES 2025

Mumbai: The second day of the WAVES 2025, organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, featured a panel of storytellers and producers who unpacked the evolving craft of storytelling in India’s booming digital ecosystem.

Titled “Reimagining Storytelling in a Digital-First World,” the session brought together key voices from across the entertainment industry: Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India; Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films at Netflix India; Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment; Michael Lehmann, international director and producer; Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder, Roy Kapur Films; and Supriya Yarlagadda, CEO of Annapurna Studios.

The panellists emphasised that the rise of streaming has freed storytelling from traditional constraints, allowing for genre innovation, greater character depth, and deeply personal narratives. With access to global audiences and freedom from rigid formats, creators are now experimenting more than ever, turning hyper-local stories into globally resonant ones.

Tanya Bami remarked that “great storytelling is our only playbook,” stressing Netflix’s commitment to authenticity over trend-chasing. “The more locally rooted a story is, the more universally appealing it becomes,” she said.

Echoing the theme of emotional resonance, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh described feeling as “the real currency of cinema.” She pointed out that innovation with intention is driving success. “Whether it’s a thriller shot on iPhones or a genre-bending narrative, we are most excited by ideas that challenge the norm,” she said.

Guneet Monga Kapoor spoke to the power of documentaries in this digital era. “Real people, real stakes, no scripts—documentaries are the purest form of truth,” she said, crediting platforms like Netflix for expanding the reach of non-fiction storytelling in India.

Director Michael Lehmann added a global perspective, noting that despite the algorithm-driven age, what still moves audiences is “character, connection, and the quiet power of human experience.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur highlighted India’s growing potential on the global content stage. “Distribution is no longer a barrier,” he said. “If we tell our stories with honesty and conviction, the world will listen.”

Offering a regional lens, Supriya Yarlagadda noted the shift happening in South India’s entertainment landscape. “Digital has opened a new frontier,” she said. “It’s not about stars or scale—it’s about writers, characters, and conviction. Now is the time to back storytellers, not formulas.”

The panel reinforced that India’s streaming revolution is as much about creative courage and trust as it is about reach and scale. As platforms empower creators to take risks, storytelling is becoming more diverse, rooted, and globally relevant, making India a key player in the next phase of narrative innovation.