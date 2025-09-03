Sonakshi Sinha calls out brands for publishing her pictures without consent

New Delhi: Actor Sonakshi Sinha has criticised several brands for using her images on their official websites without her consent.

In a note shared on Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old actor said she frequently shops online and recently discovered that some companies had featured her pictures without seeking rights or permission.

“As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites, without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission.

“How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far,” Sinha wrote.

Without naming the companies involved, she asked that her images be taken down.

“Let’s keep things ethical, shall we?... Basically, what I’m saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out,” she added.

Her comments were supported by senior actor Tabu, who reshared the post on her own Instagram Stories with the caption, “Same same thoughts. Thank you.” Sinha responded, “I knew I wasn’t the only one who felt this.”

Sinha, daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was most recently seen in the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, which released in cinemas in July.