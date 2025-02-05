Snapchat parent elevates Ajit Mohan to CBO

New Delhi: Snap Inc., the parent company of the social media platform Snapchat, has announced the promotion of Ajit Mohan to the position of Chief Business Officer (CBO).

This move is seen as a strategic step to bolster Snap's advertising business and enhance its revenue operations globally.

Mohan, who has been with Snap since November 2022, initially served as the President of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, where he led the company's expansion efforts in key markets like India, Australia, China, and Japan.

His new role as CBO will see him overseeing Snap's advertising business across all regions, focusing on growing the platform's ad revenues which have been a critical part of Snap's financial strategy in recent years.

Before joining Snap, he was the Vice-President and Managing Director at Meta's India operations.

In the past, he also led Hotstar (now Disney+ Hotstar) as CEO.