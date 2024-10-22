ShemarooMe unveils ‘13 Weeks. 13 Stories’ campaign to celebrate Gujarati content

New Delhi: ShemarooMe, an OTT platform, has announced its latest campaign, ‘13 Weeks. 13 Stories’. This initiative aims to create moments of joy, connection, and celebration by inviting families and friends to gather and experience narratives that reflect the essence of Gujarat.

Starting this October, viewers can watch a fresh story every Thursday, with the campaign featuring a curated selection of 13 Gujarati titles, showcasing a blend of drama, thriller, comedy, and heartfelt tales that comprise of films, plays, and web series.

Notable films include Hellaro, Jhamkudi, and Raado. Exclusive plays and web series include Khel Khele Khelaiya, Manas Matra Lafda Ne Patra and both seasons of Santa Kukdi. The collection will also showcase titles such as Jay Shri Krish, Vitamin She, Maru Man Taru Thayu, Paghdi, Taari Sathe, Maunam.

Saurabh Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business at Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “As we embrace the festive season, we’re thrilled to offer ShemarooMe viewers 13 unique stories in 13 weeks. As a platform celebrating Gujarati content, we want our viewers to explore the diverse offerings available on ShemarooMe. In today’s fast-paced entertainment landscape, the demand for high-quality content is ever-growing, and consumers are becoming more discerning, seeking relatable content. ShemarooMe is dedicated to staying at the forefront of this demand. We want to bring our audience fresh content in their native language that promises to entertain, inspire, and connect.”

The campaign film: