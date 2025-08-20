Shashishekhar Mukherjee steps down from Reckitt after nine years

New Delhi: Shashishekhar Mukherjee, who spent nearly a decade at Reckitt leading key digital marketing initiatives and working across some of the company’s biggest global brands, has moved on from the organisation, announcing the decision in a LinkedIn post.

Mukherjee, who most recently served as Head of Digital Marketing at Reckitt, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post, writing, “After 9 incredible years, I recently bid farewell to my team, coworkers, and friends at Reckitt, marking the end of a chapter that has profoundly shaped me both personally and professionally.”

During his tenure, Mukherjee oversaw digital transformation projects and collaborated with leading teams in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues, mentors, and partners for their unwavering support throughout this journey,” he added.

Mukherjee’s professional background spans more than 18 years across digital strategy, e-commerce, and brand management. Before Reckitt, he held leadership positions at companies such as GSK, Mindshare, GroupM, Quasar Media, Rediffusion Y&R, and Publicis Groupe, where he worked on brands including Sensodyne, PepsiCo, Domino’s, Honda, Lay’s, and Airtel.

He has also been associated with the India Influencer Governing Council as a Board Advisor since February 2025 and is a member of the MMA APAC Retail Media Network, reflecting his continued engagement with the wider digital and retail media ecosystem.