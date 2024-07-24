ShareChat & JioCinema partner for exclusive Olympic Games Paris 2024 content

Delhi: ShareChat and JioCinema, the official digital partner for the Olympic Games, have entered a partnership to showcase exclusive content of the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

There will also be analysis from players and commentators through studio clips available on both platforms.

Announcing the partnership, Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, "We're thrilled to partner with Jio Cinema to bring official Olympics content to our vast user base, celebrate the spirit of the games, and cheer for the Indian contingent. By offering content in multiple regional languages, ShareChat and Moj have become the go-to destination for sports content and fandom allowing Indians to engage with Team India's journey like never before.

The widespread consumption of short videos has revolutionized the way we engage with content, and ShareChat is proud to offer a platform that caters to this demand. Blending content, culture and community ShareChat and Moj are slowly pivoting how marketers can use their creative imagination to build meaningful connections with their audiences."

“The partnership with ShareChat and Moj is a significant milestone in our journey to make digital content accessible to every Indian, driving a new kind of lean-in engagement,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Innovation has been at the helm of our Paris 2024 presentation, be it through language offerings, curated feeds, or former Olympians who will join us as studio experts. This partnership takes it a step further in that direction through its unique content offerings that will excite fans and draw them into celebrating the Olympic movement.”