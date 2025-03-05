Segwise launches creative analytics AI agent for mobile marketers

New Delhi: Segwise, the AI-first user acquisition platform, announced the launch of Creative Analytics and Insights AI agency as part of its UA platform.

The Creative Analytics AI Agent uses multimodal AI to help mobile game and app publishers understand precisely how different elements of their ad creatives—such as Backgrounds, Calls-To-Action, Characters, Emotional Hooks and more—are driving creative performance, so that they can optimise their creatives for better return on ad spend.

Most successful app publishers today must undertake time-consuming tasks to manually tag, analyze and try to decipher how the various elements of their creatives are performing—tasks made ever more difficult when running hundreds of creatives across many different ad networks.

The company said, “Segwise's AI-first solution to this problem enables it to automatically tag all sorts of creative elements, even for formats such as Videos and Playables. Publishers can also create custom tags to make sure they’re getting detailed data on any elements unique to their creatives.”

Segwise’s Creative Analytics and Insights dashboard then provides aggregated creative data from across all major ad networks, helping publishers pinpoint the precise creative elements and combinations that are driving performance—as well as the ones that are dragging it down.

“It enables them to understand important trends, such as how creative elements are performing on certain networks or in specific geographies, while also helping them detect creative fatigue. These and many other insights are provided to help marketers maximise their creative performance,” it added.

Segwise plans to release more AI agents throughout the course of 2025 as it continues to build out a unified, end-to-end UA platform—one built with AI from the ground up to help mobile app marketers simplify and improve every step of the UA stack.

“We believe that very shortly, AI agents will play a critical role in making all UA teams more effective,” said Brijesh Bharadwaj, co-founder and CEO of Segwise. “We took all the learnings from the challenges of running UA campaigns ourselves and used them to build a platform of agents that would automate the grunt work so that UA teams can focus on the strategic decisions that drive ROAS. With all of the complexities of attribution, measurement, and analysis in the post-IDFA world we live in today, UA managers need a platform like ours to get the most out of their ad spends.”