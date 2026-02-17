New Delhi: Salad Days has partnered with digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin to handle its performance marketing and digital growth mandate across India, according to a company statement.
The collaboration comes as the healthy food brand expands its network of cloud kitchens across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company said it served more than one million orders in 2025.
Under the agreement, Team Pumpkin will manage paid media, campaign planning and execution, audience segmentation and performance analysis across digital platforms. The work will focus on customer acquisition, conversion and visibility across online channels.
Founded in 2014 by Varun Madan, Salad Days operates through cloud kitchens and centralised production facilities, offering menu options that include vegan, gluten-free and other dietary formats. The brand recently introduced a customisable meal feature called “Build Your Salad”.
Commenting on the partnership, Varun Madan, Founder & CEO, Salad Days, said,
"Over the past decade, we’ve built Salad Days with a singular mission, to make healthy eating enjoyable, accessible, and a mainstream choice for urban India. As we scale operations, strengthening our digital presence becomes crucial to reaching the millions of consumers actively seeking better food choices.
Team Pumpkin’s expertise in performance-led growth aligns perfectly with this phase of our journey. This partnership will help us amplify our reach while staying true to our core values of quality, affordability, and making nutritious eating accessible to a broad customer base across the country.”
Swati Nathani, co-founder of Team Pumpkin, said, “Salad Days represents the new wave of food brands that combine wellness, convenience, and strong brand identity. We’re excited to collaborate with the team to drive meaningful growth through performance-led strategies while building a deeper connection with their audience.”