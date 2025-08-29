Reliance bets on AI with new Reliance Intelligence arm, Google and Meta partnerships

New Delhi: At the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries (RIL), Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary that will anchor the conglomerate’s entry into artificial intelligence.

Ambani described the initiative as the company’s “most ambitious technology bet since Jio,” with a mandate to make AI accessible, sovereign, and scalable for India.

Reliance Intelligence will focus on four key areas:

Building gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres powered by green energy, with the first facilities already under construction in Jamnagar.

Forging alliances with global technology leaders and open-source communities to accelerate adoption.

Deploying AI solutions across critical sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing.

Attracting and nurturing world-class AI talent, combining research with engineering to translate ideas into real-world applications.

Ambani said the new entity will serve as a central hub for AI infrastructure, services, partnerships and talent, though details of its operational framework were not disclosed at the AGM.

The new subsidiary, he added, will extend that approach to India’s broader economy by creating reliable, affordable AI-powered services for consumers, small businesses, and large enterprises. “Reliance Intelligence is intended to deliver AI at national scale while ensuring India-first compliance,” Ambani said.

AI joint venture with Meta

Ambani also unveiled a dedicated AI joint venture with Meta, aimed at combining Reliance’s scale and industry execution with Meta’s open-source AI models. “Together, we want to pair the power of open-source AI with Reliance’s deep domain knowledge across industries. That is why we are forming a dedicated joint venture with Meta to combine open models and tools with our execution in Energy, Retail, Telecom, Media, and Manufacturing, and to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI for India,” Ambani told shareholders.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, addressing the AGM virtually, positioned the partnership as a step toward democratising AI in India. He highlighted Meta’s open-source Llama models, which will be made available to Indian businesses through the JV. “With Reliance’s reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India. Llama’s open-source foundation means that whether it is deployed in a cloud, on premises, or through dedicated infrastructure, this technology can be tailored to fit the unique needs of every business, from small start-ups in remote towns to large enterprises in the biggest cities,” Zuckerberg said.

Google powers Reliance AI infrastructure

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also joining virtually, announced that Google Cloud is now Reliance’s largest public cloud partner and revealed the launch of a new Jamnagar Cloud region, powered by Reliance’s clean energy and connected via Jio’s advanced networks.

“The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary. It will transform every industry and organisation, from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store,” Pichai said.

“Together we are establishing a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to Reliance. It will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance, and connected by Jio’s advanced network. As Reliance’s largest public cloud partner, Google Cloud is powering mission-critical workloads and innovating with you on advanced AI initiatives. This is only the beginning.”

AI at the core of Reliance 2.0

Ambani positioned Reliance as more than an energy and telecom conglomerate, describing it as a “digital-first enterprise with AI at its core.” He emphasised that the company’s ecosystem, spanning connectivity, cloud, retail, manufacturing and media, makes it uniquely placed to deploy AI at scale across sectors.

Beyond AI, Ambani also confirmed that Jio will go public in the first half of 2026, in what is expected to be one of India’s largest-ever stock market listings.