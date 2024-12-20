Regional content on OTT goes mainstream: AaoNxt CEO Kaushik Das on OTT trends for 2025

New Delhi: Regional content is no longer a niche but a mainstream phenomenon, “with consumption expected to surpass Hindi-language content by 2025,” said Kaushik Das, Founder and CEO, AaoNxt.

AaoNxt is a regional OTT platform that caters to the eastern diaspora of the country. Based in Odisha, the OTT platform caters to the Odia-speaking populace and comprehensively showcases the Odia culture.

According to Das, the strengthening of regional OTTs is driven by growing demand in Tier-2 and Tier-2 cities and increased access to affordable technology and high-speed internet.

Shifting forms of content

Consumers are gravitating towards shorter formats as they get pulled to quick and on-the-go entertainment. Realising these shifts, Das responded to the demands with bite-sized content that consumers can watch in one sitting.

Technology-driven personalisation, Das said, brought a diverse range of audiences to regional platforms. “With features like multi-language support, people got drawn to greater inclusivity on our platform,” he said.

Grassroots getting deeper

Going forward, Das believes, regional content platforms will play a pivotal role in transforming the entertainment industry. ‘The demand for authentic, culturally rich stories continues to grow, both in India and globally. This presents an exciting opportunity to take regional storytelling to the world, and showcase our cultural heritage to an international audience,” Das expressed.

Das elaborated that creators churning out grassroots stories will have greater visibility as the lines between storytelling and technology blur with time.

He commented, “AI, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) will create more immersive and personalised viewing experiences, allowing platforms to connect with audiences in unprecedented ways.”

Another factor aiding visibility is these regional platforms themselves which are targeting local talents to showcase their stories in front of a wider audience.

Today’s tests and tomorrow’s troubles

While the industry is on the rise, impediments such as slowed subscription growth, increasing consolidation amongst industry giants, and regulatory oversights can be the laggers of regional OTTs’ growth.

Touching upon the current challenges, Das said, “Subscription growth slowed in saturated metro markets, requiring platforms to innovate to maintain engagement. The rise of ad-supported models and increasing consolidation among industry giants, such as Sony-ZEE and Jio-Disney, has intensified competition.”

“Ad-supported models, innovative bundling strategies, and freemium offerings will become key to audience engagement and retention,” stated Das while speaking on tackling challenges like subscription fatigue.