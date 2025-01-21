Rajshri Productions to make OTT debut on Sony LIV with ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ on Feb 7

New Delhi: On February 7, Rajshri Productions will make its OTT debut on Sony Liv with ‘Bada Naam Karenge’, a heartwarming story of love, family, and self-discovery.

Helmed by the legendary Sooraj R. Barjatya as showrunner and directed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani, Bada Naam Karenge offers a refreshing twist on classic storytelling while staying true to Rajshri's legacy of heartfelt narratives.

Follow the journey of Rishabh and Surbhi, a modern Gen Z couple navigating their dreams while embracing the warmth of traditional family values. Their story intertwines love, tradition, and self-identity, creating moments that will make you laugh, cry, and reflect.

Barjatya said, "Bada Naam Karenge is a labour of love that celebrates family, dreams, and respect for tradition in a modern world. It bridges generational gaps, proving that Gen Z can be both ambitious and deeply rooted in values. Palash has brought this vision alive with an extraordinary mix of old-school charm and fresh energy."

Director Vaswani added, "I firmly believe that the pure, innocent romance that once dominated our screens is sorely missing from modern-day entertainment. With that in mind, I've set out to revive this beloved genre and bring back the wholesome, family-friendly storytelling that we all grew up with. Bada Naam Karenge is a show that's perfect for watching with loved ones of all ages – a truly family-oriented experience that's sure to delight and inspire. Two scenes I'd like to mention that touched me deeply and you'll see those in the trailer too: one between Jameel Sir and Ayesha and the other between Ritik and Ayesha at the Ujjain ghat. Stories like these remind us about the importance of relationships in today’s world. Bringing this vision to life with Rajshri Productions and the legendary Sooraj Sir is a great honour."

The show's cast includes Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others.