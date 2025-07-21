Raj Nayak launches ‘House of IP’; partners with YAAP Digital

New Delhi: Former Viacom18 COO and founder of House of Cheer, Raj Nayak, on Monday announced the launch of his next ambitious venture, House of IPs, in a strategic partnership with YAAP Digital, a leading digital content and influencer marketing company.

House of IPs is a pioneering Event and Entertainment IP Venture Studio committed to creating, curating, and scaling high-impact intellectual properties across entertainment, sports, music festivals, digital formats, and branded experiences.

From conceptualisation to commercialisation, the studio will incubate original IPs and collaborate with existing IP owners to offer strategic advisory, brand building, content development, and revenue monetisation.

Raj Nayak

“At a time when content is fragmented, attention spans are shrinking, and brands are seeking more immersive and ownable experiences, the need for strong, scalable IPs is more urgent than ever,” said Raj Nayak, Founder of House of IP. “This venture is about building cultural properties that connect deeply with audiences while delivering real value to brands and platforms.”

The initiative is further strengthened by its partnership with YAAP Digital, combining Raj Nayak’s storytelling and execution expertise with YAAP’s deep understanding of digital ecosystems and brand integration.

Atul Hegde

Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP, added, “At YAAP, we’ve always believed in the power of IPs to build lasting brand equity. Partnering with Raj to launch House of IP is a natural extension of our vision. With his creative leadership and our digital-first DNA, we’re excited to co-create iconic, scalable properties that will redefine how brands engage with culture and communities.”

House of IP aims to be the creative engine for India’s evolving, experience-driven entertainment landscape, where bold ideas are transformed into timeless institutions.

The company said it is in the process of setting up offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Dubai.