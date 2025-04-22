Rahul Kapoor moves on from Google, joins Trade Desk as VP Partnerships

Mumbai: Rahul Kapoor has moved from Google India after 15 years of being associated with the tech giant. He has taken up the role of Vice-President of Partnerships, India at Trade Desk and announced the same on his LinkedIn account.

Kapoor wrote, “Thrilled to share that I’ve joined The Trade Desk as Vice-President of Partnerships, India! After more than 25 years in media, ad tech, and strategic alliances, I’m excited to bring all those experiences into a role that’s focused on shaping the future of programmatic in India, where privacy, premium audiences, and meaningful partnerships take center stage.

As Tejinder Gill often says, “we are building bridges, not tunnels”, and that couldn’t be more true, especially as India’s digital advertising market continues to grow at a phenomenal pace. With this principle at heart, I’ll be focused on forging high-impact, scalable partnerships that provide real value for advertisers and publishers - driving collaboration, expanding choice, and upholding transparency and efficiency as we help shape a thriving open internet in India. Can’t wait to get started with this amazing team.”

Although Kapoor’s last held title at Google was that of Director Partnerships Solutions, he was Head - Strategic Solutions before that, having joined the tech giant as Strategic Partner Manager in 2013.

Prior to Google, Kapoor was associated with Yahoo! as a Chief Manager and with Yahoo! Web Services as the Sales Manager.