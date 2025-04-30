Punt Partners launches AI ad copilot ShelfRadar.ai for brands on quick commerce

New Delhi: Punt Partners officially launched ShelfRadar.ai, an AI-powered ad copilot designed to help brands optimise their advertising performance on quick commerce platforms.

ShelfRadar leverages AI to optimise campaign targeting and budget allocation. It enables marketers to identify the highest-potential segments and calibrate their spend accordingly.

Punt Partners said that ShelfRadar is built to empower performance marketers with intelligent, data-driven recommendations, enabling brands to scale efficiently on quick commerce marketplaces.

“By offering actionable insights into product availability, visibility, pricing, and emerging opportunity segments, ShelfRadar enables smarter, more effective ad decisions,” it added.

Quick commerce advertising is currently hindered by two major challenges—budget allocation across multiple platforms and significant metric variation across cities, demanding a hyper-local, micro-market strategy.

“In the fast-growing and rapidly evolving quick commerce space, being data-driven is key to success,” said Madhu Sudhan, Co-founder of Punt Partners. “ShelfRadar helps surface the most promising segments and spending strategies. At Punt, we’re not here to report performance—we’re here to improve it.”

Designed specifically for performance marketers managing quick commerce ad budgets, ShelfRadar acts as a strategic partner, pairing human insight with machine intelligence to drive growth.

Founded in September 2022, Punt Partners operates out of Mumbai and Bangalore and is focused on building tools that help brands win in the next generation of digital commerce.