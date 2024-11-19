Prime Video to stream New Zealand Cricket action live from November 28

New Delhi: Prime Video will stream cricket tournaments of the 2024-2025 season live from the pitches of New Zealand.

Post its Test wins against the Indian men’s cricket team, New Zealand will now face England, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan on its home pitches. Prime members in India will get to livestream the T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches played by Black Caps and White Ferns in New Zealand.

The first tournament will be played between New Zealand and England’s men’s team from November 28.

2024 onwards. Consisting of three test matches between 28th November and 18th December, the series will witness the likes of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry from New Zealand face Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Harry Brook, to name a few, from England. This will be followed by the White Ferns facing Australia’s women’s team in a series comprising 3 ODIs starting December 19, 2024.

The 2024-2025 schedule includes ODIs and T20Is against England, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan between November 2024 and April 2025.

The entire schedule is as follows: