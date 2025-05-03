Prime Video taps India as growth hub, boosts focus on Originals and Theatricals

New Delhi: Amazon’s Prime Video is betting big on India not just as a key consumer market but also as a content and product innovation hub, according to top global executives who spoke at the ongoing WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai.

At a fireside conversation during the AVIA Future of Video India conference, Kelly Day, Head of International and Vice-President, Prime Video, and Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific & MENA, laid out the streaming giant’s long-term vision — one that includes deepening its theatrical ambitions, scaling local originals, expanding transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), and pioneering innovations tailored specifically for Indian consumers.

“India is a super important locale for Prime Video. It continues to be a big growth engine for acquiring new Prime customers and engagement,” said Gandhi.

He noted that India boasts one of the largest slates of Prime Video Originals outside the US and that 25% of viewing for Indian content now comes from international markets, reflecting its growing global resonance.

Gandhi also underlined India’s role as a product lab, having pioneered features such as mobile-only plans and tiered Prime offerings like Prime Lite. “India is the only locale where we actually have multiple flavours of Prime. We segment customers based on needs and program accordingly — in 10 languages,” he added, describing India’s unique multilingual playbook as one that’s now being replicated in other regions.

Highlighting Prime Video’s push to become an entertainment super app, Gandhi said the platform currently hosts 25+ add-on channel partners in India — part of its larger global strategy of bundling services.

He also revealed that the company’s TVOD service now offers over 7,000 rental titles, with titles being rented from 95% of India's pin codes, showing strong demand across geographies.

On the global front, Kelly Day emphasised the platform’s commitment to the theatrical experience, calling it magical and strategically valuable. “We remain ambitious about delivering great experiences across both theatrical and streaming windows,” she said. Prime Video aims to release 14–15 titles per year for global theatrical distribution.

Speaking on Prime Video’s position in Asia-Pacific and beyond, Day said the service is now available in 200+ countries and territories, with a unique bundle-led model in 25 of those markets — combining video, shipping, music, and more.

“What sets Prime Video apart is our ambition to be the first place customers think of when they want to watch something,” said Day. “We don’t aim to make everything, but we do want to offer the best selection possible, tailored to each market.”