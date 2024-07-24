Prime Video rolls out updates to enhance user experience

New Delhi: Prime Video is set to roll out improvements to its user experience that will begin to roll out globally, and will become available to all customers in the coming weeks.
The updates include more personalised recommendations powered by generative AI, content that is tailored to individual preferences, allowing more time watching and less time browsing.
The updates also include making it easier to identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to Prime membership, finding new content to rent, and add or manage add-on subscriptions.
“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it's clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, Vice-President of Design at Prime Video. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up to or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”
The curated list of updates coming to the Prime Video user experience:
1. Content-forward navigation bar and single-click access to titles with the hero rotator
When launching Prime Video, you’ll notice a new navigation bar. Here, you will see purpose-built destinations including "Home," "Movies," "TV Shows," and "Live TV," as well as active Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions, allowing you to navigate by content type.
A new “Prime” destination will also be available in the navigation bar, which allows you to browse movies, TV shows available at no additional cost with a Prime membership.
Just below the navigation bar, the hero rotator will showcase content you can watch with a subscription, or rent, as well as a range of promotions including Prime member deals. Plus, you can directly play, rent or subscribe to watch.
2. Explore, sign-up and manage add-on subscriptions
You can now browse, sign-up and manage your active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar. In India, you can explore more than 20 add-on subscriptions by selecting “Subscriptions.”
Here, in addition to what you’re already signed up for, you can find new options that are recommended based on your preferences, previous rentals, and viewing history. Plus, the subscriptions destination will display deals of subscriptions from third-party services, all in one place.
3. Recommendations and clarity around the content that’s included with a Prime membership
Improvements to personalisation features were created with the assistance of Generative AI.
To power this experience, Prime Video uses Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models, to generate personalised recommendations for customers.
In addition to recommendations, you can browse content by taste and other categories such as “Top 10 in India”. It is also indicative of what is included with a Prime membership and what you may need to pay extra for. Prime and add-on subscription logos, like Lionsgate Play or Crunchyroll, will appear on the hero and title cards of a movie or TV show to help inform you about which subscription the content is coming from. If a title requires additional payment, a yellow shopping bag will be visible.
Plus, Prime Video is utilising Large Language Models (LLMs) to simplify the synopses for TV Shows and Movies, so you can glance at a title description, rather than having to scroll to decide if it is something you’d want to watch.
4. Streaming updates
New animations, page transitions and zoom effects are a few of the enhancements. When using a living room device, video content will play on the hero rotator as you determine what to watch. And on the “Live TV” destination, recommended 24/7 stations will automatically start playing. They will continue to do so as you transition into full screen playback, or exit to browse other stations.
The updates are avalable across all devices, including older models.