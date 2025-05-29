Pratilipi partners with Roy Kapur Films to adapt grassroots stories for screen

New Delhi: Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi has entered into a content development partnership with production house Roy Kapur Films (RKF) to co-develop and produce a slate of films and series. The collaboration aims to bring selected narratives from Pratilipi’s extensive library to screen, with both companies set to jointly invest in story development and production.

The partnership will focus on sourcing stories from Pratilipi’s platform, which currently hosts content from over 1.6 million writers in 12 Indian languages and draws more than 30 million monthly active users. Over the next three years, the two companies plan to co-produce a minimum of six projects spanning films and web series.

The first project under this collaboration is Charitraheen, a courtroom drama that has gained popularity on the Pratilipi app.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder and Managing Director of RKF, said, “At Roy Kapur Films, we’re always on the lookout for compelling narratives that reflect the many realities and aspirations of India. Pratilipi’s dynamic ecosystem of storytellers presents an incredible opportunity to unearth and shape these voices into stories that entertain and move audiences across the world”

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Pratilipi, added, “At Pratilipi, we've always believed that powerful stories can come from anywhere, a small town, a bustling city, from creators both seasoned and new. Our goal has always been to give these stories a stage. This partnership with Roy Kapur Films takes that vision one step further to the screen.”