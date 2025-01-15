Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT now listed on Jio Stores

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati recently announced that its OTT platform, WAVES, is now listed on Jio Stores. The public broadcaster, in its efforts to deepen its digital footprint, has partnered with Jio Stores, leading to a diversification of its content pool, it mentioned in a statement.

“The Prasar Bharati OTT platform, WAVES, which houses a rich repository of content from Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), will now be available for easy download and access across all Jio devices. This partnership marks a pivotal step in making public service content more accessible to a wider audience, leveraging Jio’s expansive reach and seamless connectivity across India,” the pubcaster stated.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, conveyed his excitement, saying, “The platform has already received a fantastic response, and with Jio’s vast subscriber base, we are excited to introduce our diverse and compelling content, which includes nostalgia, live channels, magazines, photo albums, etc., to even more homes.”

Last month, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, took to the micro-blogging platform X to announce that the WAVES OTT app had crossed a “significant milestone of 1 million downloads.”

WAVES is integrated with the government’s public technology initiative, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which aims to connect consumers with local sellers. The platform streams content in SD, HD, and 4K resolutions, leveraging technology from RailTel for development and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud and content delivery network (CDN) services.

“We are excited to partner with Prasar Bharati to offer WAVES to our users. This partnership provides a wider content offering to audiences at large and ensures that they are able to choose from the best,” said a Jio spokesperson.

With the addition of the WAVES OTT platform to Jio Stores, the pubcaster expects deeper penetration into Indian households.