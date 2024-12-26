Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform ‘Waves’ crosses 1 million downloads

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, Waves, has reached the milestone of 1 million downloads. The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced this achievement on Twitter.

Sharing a promotional video highlighting the announcement, Vaishnaw wrote, “WAVES OTT App by Prasar Bharti crosses a significant milestone of 1 million downloads.”

WAVES OTT App by @prasarbharati crosses a significant milestone of 1 million downloads.



Download now👇https://t.co/ZG9WJDX5cR pic.twitter.com/AJhja1p6jL — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 25, 2024

The government launched the OTT platform on World Television Day at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this year.

Available across Android, iOS, and web platforms, Waves offers a bouquet of over 60 channels in 10 languages, featuring content across news, entertainment, and sports. Additionally, all Doordarshan and Akashvani channels are accessible on the platform.

Waves is integrated with the government’s public technology initiative, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which aims to connect consumers with local sellers. The platform streams content in SD, HD, and 4K resolutions, leveraging technology from RailTel for development and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud and content delivery network (CDN) services.

In addition to mainstream content, Waves showcases student-made films and motion pictures from prestigious film and media institutions such as FTII, AAFT, and Annapurna. Central government ministries and state governments are also collaborating with Prasar Bharati to co-develop or contribute diverse content, including docudramas, dramatised or fictionalised shows, and reality programs with entertainment value. These serve as effective mediums for delivering meaningful messages.

To further its efforts in the media and entertainment space, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is organising the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from February 5 to 9, 2025, in New Delhi.

This global summit, sharing its name with the OTT platform, aims to be a premier forum fostering trade collaboration, innovation, and dialogue within India’s media and entertainment industry.