Prasar Bharati to unveil its OTT platform on Wednesday

New Delhi: The public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will launch its own OTT platform on Wednesday, November 20, coinciding with the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The OTT app will also introduce features like integrated gaming for kids and online shopping via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to inaugurate the platform, which will be available on Android, iOS, and as a website.

As per news reports, Prasar Bharati has acquired five to six domain names for its upcoming service, with the final name yet to be decided. In addition to a logo, the service will feature a distinctive audio identity.

The platform will feature a catalogue, including over 60 channels currently available on DD Free Dish, alongside an archive of content from Doordarshan and All India Radio. It will feature archives, live TV, exclusive content, games for kids, ONDC-enabled shopping, and live sports.

Exclusive content for the streaming platform has also been commissioned and licensed by the public broadcaster.

The platform will operate primarily on an ad-supported model with premium plans planned.

Prasar Bharati’s streaming platform will offer content in SD, HD, and 4K, initially supporting 10 million concurrent users with scalability to 100 million.

News reports state that Prasar Bharati has partnered with Eros Now and Lionsgate to provide additional paid apps-in-app options.