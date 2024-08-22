Prasar Bharati seeks proposals for integrating app platforms with its OTT service

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has invited proposals for the integration of application platforms with its OTT platform.

One proposal involves integrating OTT, gaming, educational, or other apps within the Prasar Bharti OTT platform on a revenue-sharing basis, where only the applicant platform provides content to Prasar Bharti.

The other proposal suggests a similar app-in-app integration but allows for content exchange between the applicant platform and Prasar Bharti on a revenue-sharing model.

Prasar Bharati further said that gaming applications promoting 'monetary transactions' and 'betting' or 'game of chance' in any mode will not be allowed.

No processing fee will be charged for the processing of the applications, it said. Proposals should be sent by email to ott-content@prasarbharati.gov.in. ​​

“Content acquisition is an ongoing process. Therefore, there is no last date for submission of proposals. The received proposals will be processed on a 'first-come, first-serve basis', in accordance with the content requirements of Prasar Bharati and the merit of the proposals as per the Content Sourcing policy,” stated Prasar Bharati in the notice.

A few days back, Prasar Bharati invited applications to onboard linear satellite TV channels for streaming on its OTT platform for a one-year period.