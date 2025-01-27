Prasar Bharati invites DAVP-empanelled agencies for advertisement on Waves

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has invited agencies empanelled with the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) to advertise on its Waves OTT platform.

As per the notice, agencies will independently manage their ad-serving arrangements and bear the associated costs.

However, it added, “The agency will be given a 20% discount on the total business they bring. The agency will bear all the technical costs for integration.”

Prasar Bharati's Sales and Marketing division also said in the notice that the agencies' integration of ad servers will undergo a technical feasibility assessment to ensure compatibility with Waves OTT’s infrastructure.

“Agencies will cover the costs of this integration to maintain seamless operations,” said the pubcaster. “This includes evaluating compatibility with the current setup, ensuring seamless data exchange, and maintaining performance standards across platforms. An overall assessment will be necessary to ensure that integration can be carried out effectively without disrupting ongoing operations.”

Agencies interested can contact Sanjay Prasad, Deputy Director General (sales and marketing) at Prasar Bharati. He can be reached at sanjayprasad@prasarbharati.gov.in.

In August 2024, Prasar Bharati revealed that platforms sharing content on its OTT platform would receive 65% of the net advertising revenue, with the remaining 35% retained by the organisation.

By December 2024, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that the WAVES OTT platform had surpassed 1 million downloads.

Launched in November 2024, WAVES is accessible on Android, iOS, and web platforms. It offers over 60 channels in 10 languages, featuring a diverse mix of content spanning news, entertainment, and sports.