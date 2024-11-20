Prasar Bharati debuts OTT app ‘Waves’

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati debuted its OTT platform, Waves, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, branding it as “Family entertainment ki nayi lehar.”

The app, available on Android, iOS, and web, offers 65 channels in 10 languages, including 40 live ones, spanning news, entertainment, movies, TV shows, and games.

All Doordarshan (DD) and Akashvani channels will be available on the app along with entertainment networks like B4U, 9X Media, and Sab Group, along with news channels such as India Today, News Nation, NDTV India, Republic, and ABP News.

Waves was unveiled by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who emphasised the platform's role in preserving and promoting Indian culture, heritage, and entertainment. "With Waves, we are not just launching an OTT platform; we are opening a new gateway for Indian content to reach every household, providing a blend of entertainment, education, and tradition," Vaishnaw stated during the launch.

The government’s public technology initiative, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has been integrated into the Waves platform. This integration aims to enhance the user experience by connecting consumers and local sellers directly, promoting the growth of local businesses.

Chairman of Prasar Bharati, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, highlighted the platform's distinction from other OTT services by offering a mix of free-to-air and premium content, ensuring that the essence of public broadcasting reaches a digital audience. "Waves is about bringing the ethos of Prasar Bharati into the digital age, where everyone can access culture, knowledge, and entertainment at their fingertips," Sehgal remarked.

Utilising technology from RailTel for platform development and AWS for cloud and CDN services, Waves aims to provide high-quality streaming, scalability, and accessibility even in remote parts of India.

Prasar Bharati’s streaming platform will offer content in SD, HD, and 4K, initially supporting 10 million concurrent users with scalability to 100 million.