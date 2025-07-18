Perplexity CEO challenges Google's AI strategy in escalating browser wars

New Delhi: Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, has taken a clear shot at Google’s AI and ad-first model with the launch of Comet, the company’s new AI-powered browser.

Srinivas argued that Google’s reliance on advertising revenue is fundamentally at odds with the future of AI-driven web browsing, positioning Perplexity as a user-centric alternative in what he calls the “browser wars.”

Perplexity’s Comet browser, launched on July 9, 2025, integrates the company’s AI search engine and a new AI agent, Comet Assistant, designed to automate tasks like summarising emails, managing tabs, and navigating webpages.

Unlike traditional browsers, Comet prioritises AI-driven user experiences over ad displays, offering features like personalised search based on local browsing history and ad-blocking capabilities. Currently available to Perplexity’s $200/month Max plan subscribers and select invitees, a free version is planned for wider release.

In a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session on July 16, Srinivas didn’t hold back, stating, “Google’s core business relies on showing people ads and charging advertisers when users click. But AI agents that are built into web browsers can now browse, compare, and even make decisions on a user’s behalf. They have business model constraints on letting agents do the clicks and work for you while continuing to charge advertisers enormous money.”

He further criticised Google’s bureaucratic structure, calling it a “giant bureaucratic organisation” that hinders its ability to adapt swiftly to AI innovations.

Srinivas predicts Google will attempt to emulate Comet’s features, such as its AI-driven task automation, but argues that its commitment to ad revenue will limit its agility. “At some point, they need to embrace one path and suffer to come out stronger,” he said, suggesting Google faces a dilemma between innovation and preserving its $200 billion search revenue.