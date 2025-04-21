Perplexity AI set to become default assistant on Motorola devices, eyes Samsung next

New Delhi: Perplexity AI will soon become the default AI assistant on Motorola and Samsung devices, as per reports.

The web search engine is in talks with Samsung while the deal with Motorola has been finalised, sources told Bloomberg.

With this move, Perplexity aims to compete with Google’s Gemini and OpenAI.

Reportedly, the deal with Motorola will be made public this month. The partnership is likely to be consolidated at Motorola’s product event in New York City on April 24.

The report, quoting sources who wished to remain anonymous, added that the details of the Samsung deal are still being discussed.

As part of the deal, Perplexity could be integrated as the default AI assistant or preloaded on the Android app on the company’s phones.

On the other hand, as part of the Motorola deal, the platform is likely to be pre-loaded on the devices as an alternate web search engine. A tailored user interface for Motorola’s Razr foldable phones will also be included.

Furthermore, Samsung and Motorola are likely to promote the use of Preplexity on their devices.

There has been no official comment from Perplexity, Samsung or Motorola.

Perplexity received an investment from Samsung Next last year, and the company is planning to make another investment in the start-up, the report added.

Currently, Samsung and Motorola offer access to their AI systems and to Google’s Gemini.

As per the report, Perplexity is raising funds to increase its valuation to $18 billion. It is considering to raise between $500 million and $1 billion.