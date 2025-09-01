Parliamentary Panel seeks tough laws on deepfakes, betting ads and OTT accountability

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has urged the Indian government to implement stringent regulations to combat the rising threats posed by deepfakes and online betting advertisements, citing their potential to undermine public trust, fuel cybercrime, and destabilise democratic processes.

The recommendations, outlined in the committee’s 254th Report on Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection and Prevention, tabled in August 2025, emphasise the need for explicit legal provisions to address AI-generated synthetic content and real-money gaming promotions.

The committee highlighted the growing misuse of deepfakes—AI-generated media that realistically manipulates images, videos, or audio—for financial fraud, sextortion, impersonation, and harassment, particularly targeting women. Noting that current laws, including the Information Technology Act, 2000, and IT Rules, 2021, do not differentiate between user-generated and AI-generated content, the panel called for dedicated provisions to regulate synthetic media.

It recommended mandatory watermarking of AI-generated content and enhanced monitoring by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to curb the spread of deceptive media. The report also praised the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for its Deepfake Detection Tool, which boasts 89% accuracy on global benchmarks, and urged further development of AI-powered systems to predict cyber threats.

On the issue of betting advertisements, the committee’s concerns align with the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming and imposes severe penalties—up to Rs 1 crore and three years’ imprisonment—for facilitators and advertisers.

The bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet and introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20, 2025, aims to address risks of addiction, fraud, and money laundering linked to platforms like Dream11 and Games24x7. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that such platforms have been misused for terror financing and money laundering, necessitating a crackdown.

The panel’s report also proposed stricter accountability for social media and OTT platforms, recommending periodic reviews of safe harbour protections to balance immunity with responsibility. It suggested regular audits of apps and app stores to prevent malicious applications and advocated for an indigenous app store to reduce reliance on foreign platforms. These measures aim to bolster India’s digital ecosystem amid rising cyber threats.

The call for action follows incidents of deepfake misuse in India, including cases involving public figures like model Kanchan Nagar and India TV’s Rajat Sharma, who raised concerns about commercial exploitation and democratic threats. The committee’s push for regulation comes as global concerns mount over deepfakes in elections, with examples like a fake audio of a Slovakian candidate allegedly rigging an election highlighting their potential to sway voters.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, commenting on the gaming bill, argued that banning online gaming could drive it underground, suggesting legalisation as a potential revenue source. However, the government’s focus remains on prohibition to curb associated risks.