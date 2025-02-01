Par panel discusses strengthening media laws and addressing sensationalism in news

New Delhi: Several members of a parliamentary committee on Friday pitched for strengthening laws related to the media and bringing news portals and OTT under their ambit as its chairman Nishikant Dubey raised issues like "rampant" paid news and some news channels turning to sensationalism for TRPs.

Most members of the standing committee on Communications and Information Technology were of the view that the Press Council of India Act, which covers print India, must be strengthened and new portals should also come under its jurisdiction, sources said.

It is an odd scenario that the PCI, a quasi-judicial body, can take cognisance of a report in a newspaper but cannot do the same if the report appears on the same newspaper's portal, sources said. Similarly, the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act covers news channels but not the streaming platforms, also known as OTT (Over The Top) services, they added.

The committee on Friday reviewed the "implementation of laws related to all forms of media" in the meeting.

In his remarks, Dubey expressed concern over "rampant" paid news aimed at suppressing reality and presenting rosy pictures. Gullible people take it as truth, he added.

The BJP MP, sources said, also flagged the headwinds facing traditional newspapers due to digital disruption and declining readership. Regional and vernacular media are facing a severe financial crunch, he added.

Dubey said fake news is playing "havoc" in the country, especially during elections, and added that media trials of sensational cases sometimes affect its legal course and shape public opinion adversely.

In order to boost TRPs (Television Rating Points), many TV news channels focus on sensationalism over serious journalism, and TV debates often turn into a platform for shouting matches and mudslinging, he said, adding that crime and celebrity news receive disproportionate coverage, sidelining important issues, according to sources.

"Ethical boundaries are crossed many a time due to lack of strong regulatory mechanism," he said.

Noting that the media plays a key role as a chief communicator between government and people, he said conflict of interest among media owners, journalists, and political entities affects the credibility of news.

Key functionaries from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Prasar Bharti, the Press Registrar General, and the Press Council of India were among those who appeared before the committee.