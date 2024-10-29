OTTplay Premium partners with JioCinema to expand its content library

New Delhi: OTTplay Premium has announced a partnership with JioCinema, aiming to strengthen its content portfolio and enhance the streaming experience for its users.

With this partnership, OTTplay Premium subscribers will now have access to JioCinema’s premium content library, including shows such as Bigg Boss, Game of Thrones; movies which also include regional films like Unaad and Rathnam along with exclusive Jio Originals like Khalbali Records, PILL, Gaanth and live TV channels like Colors, Comedy Central and MTV Beats.

Additionally, subscribers will also benefit from premium titles sourced from HBO and Peacock, including The Penguin, Chicago P.D, Succession, Suits, The Fall Guy, and The Office, among others.

This collaboration aims to expand and diversify OTTplay’s offerings, providing users access to an even larger pool of local and international content.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay, said, “This partnership with JioCinema marks a significant milestone in OTTplay’s journey to become the ultimate destination for content discovery and streaming. By offering access to JioCinema’s rich catalogue, including exclusive originals, we are broadening our content library to meet the diverse preferences of our users. With this integration, we are confident that OTTplay Premium will continue to lead the market in providing personalised, high-quality content across all regions of India.”

JioCinema’s content will be initially available through OTTplay’s Android and iOS apps, and subsequently on desktop and smart TVs later.