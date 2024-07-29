OTTplay partners with Netplus for digital entertainment in Punjab

Delhi: OTTplay has announced a strategic partnership with Netplus. With this partnership, consumers can access bundled offerings with high-speed internet along with an array of digital content.

The newly launched Netplus plan includes ZEE5, Sony LIV, Chaupal Punjabi, Lionsgate, Shemaroo and 20 other OTT platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay, expressed, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Netplus and entering a new market filled with various opportunities. This alliance will enable us to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to our audience in Punjab. We hope that this partnership will be fruitful in lieu of the rising demand for regional content consumption. Our combined strengths will significantly enhance the digital viewing experience and expand our cumulative reach in this vibrant market.”

Adding to the excitement around the partnership, Prem Ojha, CEO of Netplus, said, “Netplus Broadband is the dominant market leader in Broadband and Entertainment space, in the region. OTT Play, backed by HT Group is one of the strongest player in the country. We are very excited and confident that this partnership will empower us to deliver the best in class entertainment to over 3 million broadband & cable subscribers. We are committed to adding more value and enhancing user experience on a continual basis.This partnership and the following initiatives will further strengthen our customer offerings for new as well as the existing customers. Our attractive bundled plans including high speed broadband, unlimited voice, rich OTT package and comprehensive video content, continue to be very affordable and most attractive in the market.”