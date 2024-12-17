OrangeGlobal Stories unveils audio storytelling platform ‘Eshtory’

New Delhi: OrangeGlobal Stories has unveiled ‘Eshtory’, a platform dedicated to original fiction audio storytelling.

The platform was unveiled at an event in Nagpur, where the logo was introduced, symbolising the brand's creative vision. The event was attended by the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who commended the initiative for its focus on innovation and creativity.

The app is scheduled for launch in January 2025.

Earlier this year, OrangeGlobal Stories announced a $36 million investment in marketing and digital promotion over the next three years.

OrangeGlobal Stories is co-founded by Harrish Bhatia, with over 40 years of experience across radio, newsprint, and consumer electronics. Viplove Gupte, a founding member of three FM radio brands in India, spent three decades in media and entertainment. Nilesh Kadam has over 20 years of experience in alliances, partnerships, brand creation, and entrepreneurship.

Strategic investors in the app are Abhijit Majumdar of the Abhijit Group and Inu Majumdar, CEO of Radio Orange and Chairperson of OrangeGlobal Stories.

Harrish Bhatia, Co-founder, OrangeGlobal Stories, said “At OrangeGlobal Stories, we’re not just building a platform; we’re creating a movement. In a fast-paced world, stories have the power to inspire, entertain, and connect. Through ‘Eshtory’ our mission is to transform storytelling into an immersive experience, delivering original fiction that resonates across cultures and geographies. We aim to bring voices from every corner of the world to light, offering narratives that are original, fresh, and unforgettable.”

In a statement, the company said that by prioritising quality and originality, the platform stands apart in a space often dominated by tech-driven approaches, offering listeners a reimagined storytelling experience that caters to both local and global audiences.

Bhatia, further elaborated, “We are united by a shared vision to celebrate the boundless power of imagination and creativity. Our mission goes beyond launching a platform; we aim to redefine how stories are told and experienced, transforming them into immersive journeys that resonate with audiences across the globe. By blending innovation with a deep respect for the timeless art of storytelling, OrangeGlobal Stories is creating a space where creators and listeners alike can connect through compelling narratives that cater to all ends of the listening spectrum. This initiative is more than a business; it’s a movement to elevate storytelling into a transformative and universal experience.”

Inu Majumdar, CEO of Radio Orange and Deputy Chairperson of OrangeGlobal Stories, said, “As an ardent enthusiast of audio entertainment and the only female CEO leading a radio channel in India, I am incredibly proud to witness the coming together of three visionary leaders – Mr. Harrish Bhatia, Mr. Viplove Gupte, and Mr. Nilesh Kadam – to redefine the storytelling experience. OrangeGlobal Stories is not just a platform but a testament to our commitment to delivering the finest audio content that resonates deeply with listeners. With this initiative, we aim to offer a seamless, immersive experience that bridges creativity and technology, elevating storytelling to new horizons.”