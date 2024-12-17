OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search available to all users for free

OpenAI has made ChatGPT Search available to all users at no additional cost. Previously exclusive to premium subscribers, this feature allowed anyone using ChatGPT to search the internet directly within the chat interface, combining conversational AI with up-to-date web information.

Users can now make it their default search engine, replacing Google. Initially launched in November 2024, OpenAI's ChatGPT Search also features an advanced voice search mode, enabling users to ask questions and get answers through voice commands.

This move escalates the rivalry with Google's search engine, as ChatGPT provides an ad-free experience and real-time answers sourced from the web. Users can now ask questions and receive answers with direct links to sources, enhancing the utility of ChatGPT beyond text generation.

OpenAI's decision to open ChatGPT Search to all users is seen as a strategic play to attract more users to the platform. While the feature is free, users must be logged into an account to access it.

This development has sparked conversations about the future of search, with many wondering if this could lead to a shift away from traditional search engines. However, questions remain about the long-term sustainability of such a model without advertisements.