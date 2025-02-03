OpenAI unveils 'Deep Research' AI agent for research analysis

New Delhi: OpenAI has introduced "Deep Research," a new AI agent designed to perform complex research tasks, acting much like a human research analyst.

Announced on February 3, 2025, this tool has the potential to change how individuals and organisations approach in-depth research, promising to deliver comprehensive analyses in fractions of the time traditionally required.

Deep Research integrates into OpenAI's flagship product, ChatGPT, offering users the ability to tackle extensive, multi-step research queries with ease.

OpenAI stated that the new capability is designed for “people who do intensive knowledge work in fields like finance, science, policy, and engineering, requiring thorough, precise, and reliable research.” The company also noted its potential usefulness for consumers making well-researched purchases, such as cars, appliances, and furniture.

However, the introduction of Deep Research isn't without its challenges and considerations. OpenAI acknowledges the potential for misinformation or misinterpretation, as AI can sometimes struggle to differentiate between authoritative sources and less reliable ones.

They emphasise the importance of users cross-checking the AI's findings and understanding its limitations, particularly in nuanced or highly specialised fields.

According to OpenAI's announcement, the agent employs advanced algorithms that allow it to plan, search, synthesise, and complete research tasks autonomously. It leverages the o3 model, which is optimised for web browsing and data analysis, ensuring high accuracy in its findings, though OpenAI admits there might be occasional errors or formatting issues in the outputs.

"Deep Research is designed for those who need thorough, precise research, from policy analysts to engineers, or anyone making significant purchasing decisions," explained a spokesperson from OpenAI. The agent can sift through vast amounts of online data, including text, images, and PDFs, to compile detailed reports complete with citations, making it an invaluable tool for professionals across various fields.

To use ChatGPT's deep research feature, simply select "deep research" in the composer, enter your query, and optionally attach files or spreadsheets. Currently available only on the web, it will integrate with mobile and desktop apps later this month. Responses may take between 5 to 30 minutes, with a notification sent upon completion.

The rollout begins with access for ChatGPT Pro users, who can use Deep Research for up to 100 queries per month. OpenAI has plans to extend this feature to Plus and Team users, with an eventual integration into the broader ChatGPT platform. Initially, this service will be available to US users, with no set timeline for international availability.