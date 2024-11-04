OpenAI launches search engine within ChatGPT

New Delhi: OpenAI has officially launched its own search engine capabilities directly within its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

The announcement positions it as a direct contender against search giants like Google and Bing.

The integration, named "ChatGPT with Search," was unveiled to paid subscribers with plans to gradually extend this feature to free users, enterprise clients, and educational institutions over the coming weeks.

This new tool allows users to access real-time information from the web, pulling data on news, sports scores, stock quotes, and weather updates, all sourced through partnerships with various data providers.

ChatGPT's search function processes queries in natural language, providing curated, conversational answers with clear source attribution.

OpenAI's approach also includes strategic partnerships with major publishers like the Associated Press, Axel Springer, and Vox Media.

Critics and enthusiasts alike are watching closely to see if this model can challenge the established norms of search behaviour and if it might encourage other tech giants to rethink their strategies in AI-driven information retrieval.