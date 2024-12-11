OpenAI debuts Sora, its AI text-to-video generation tool

New Delhi: OpenAI has officially launched its text-to-video tool, Sora.

As of December 10, 2024, Sora is now accessible to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and Pro.

Sora, first previewed in February, allows users to convert text prompts into high-definition video clips lasting up to 20 seconds. The tool's capabilities extend beyond simple text-to-video conversion; it can also animate still images, extend existing videos, and even remix content using a combination of user-provided assets and fresh text-based ideas.

OpenAI has implemented safeguards to curb such abuses, including measures to block harmful content and initially restrict uploads involving human subjects until further ethical guidelines can be established.

OpenAI's move into video generation places it in direct competition with other tech giants like Google and Meta, who have been developing similar technologies. However, Sora's integration with ChatGPT's existing user base, combined with its advanced customisation options, positions it uniquely in the market.