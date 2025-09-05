OpenAI appoints Michael Tabtabai as first global vice-president of creative

New Delhi: OpenAI has appointed Michael Tabtabai as its first global Vice-President of Creative. Tabtabai announced his appointment on LinkedIn, saying, “I am very excited to begin this next chapter at OpenAI. (Re)uniting with Kate Rouch, Gary Briggs, Zach Stubenvoll, Sarah Russell, Ali Layng and so many others is a dream come true. It's only been a few days and yet I'm already blown away by the people and the possibilities.”

Tabtabai has extensive experience in advertising and brand leadership. Before joining OpenAI, he served as VP Creative at Coinbase and as Executive Creative Director at Google.

During his time at Google, he led campaigns such as Searching for an End to Racial Injustice, The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers, and Google, Year in Search 2017.

Earlier in his career, Tabtabai held creative leadership roles at Wieden + Kennedy, Saatchi and Saatchi, TBWA Chiat Day, Modernista!, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Palm Pictures, and other organisations. He also operated as a freelance creative and worked as a photographer and filmmaker.