Open AI launches shopping feature on ChatGPT

Mumbai: Open AI introduced a major new feature to ChatGPT for shopping, its web search tool that will allow users to buy products through the platform.

ChatGPT has made this feature available to all users, even those not signed in, by directing them to the product website once selected, to complete the transaction.

The shopping feature activates automatically when users search for a product, offering curated recommendations that include images, user reviews, and direct purchase links. Initially, the functionality is focused on key categories such as fashion, beauty, home goods, and electronics.

Open AI said on X, “We're excited to announce we’ve launched several improvements to ChatGPT search, and today we’re starting to roll out a better shopping experience. We’re experimenting with making shopping simpler and faster—to find, compare, and buy products in ChatGPT”

With over a billion web-searches, the shopping feature is one of the platform’s fastest growing aspects in the past week.

This could well be seen as a direct challenge to Google, with ChatGPT already having disrupted the text and video generation.